Alleged 'Ndrangheta boss Cesare Antonio Cord' arrested

Rome, March 13 - An alleged leading member of 'Ndrangheta in the Calabrian city of Locri, Cesare Antonio Cordì, 42, was arrested by police thanks to strict measures implemented this week to contain the spread of coronavirus, investigative sources said on Thursday. Cordì, who was on the run, was arrested in the town of Bruzzano Zeffirio, in the province of Reggio Calabria, in a joint operation carried out by local Carabinieri police. The man was hiding near Reggio but was discovered because he violated stringent new measures that have placed all of Italy in lockdown amid the coronavirus emergency. Cordì had escaped arrest last August during an anti-'Ndrangheta operation carried out by Locri Carabinieri police. The man is accused, among other things, of fraudulent transfer of assets, aggravated by the fact that it was committed to benefit a mafia organization. Investigators are looking into the network of people who allegedly helped Cordì hide from police and escape arrest.