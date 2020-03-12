Coronavirus: Stroll not banned but best to stay home - min

Rome, March 12 - Going for a stroll is not strictly banned by Italy's coronavirus lockdown norms but it's best to stay at home, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday. "I make an appeal, let's give a strong push to contain the contagion in these 15 days. The more we stay at home the better it is," he said. "We couldn't issue a norm banning going out for a turn around the building, for shopping, to walk the dog, but going to dinner at a friend's house is absolutely inadvisable. "You can go for a walk in the park but you place others in difficulty if you run. Best stay at home".