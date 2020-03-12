Giovedì 12 Marzo 2020 | 20:08

Rome
Coronavirus:deaths in Italy pass 1,000 mark, 2,249 new cases

Rome
Coronavirus: Stroll not banned but best to stay home - min

Milan
Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss

Turin
Coronavirus: Juve-Lyon, City-Real put off

Caltanissetta
Coronavirus: Biologist, 58, dies after refusing hospital

Rome
>>>ANSA/ Factbox: Italy's extended lockdown measures

Rome
Rome Mayor Raggi hangs 'everything will be fine' banner

Washington
Coronavirus: Italy going through tough times - Trump

Milan
Milan bourse sheds 14%

Rome
We'll be there for Italy says Lagarde

Rome
Coronavirus: Rugani, Gabbiadini test positive

serie C
Il Bari si adegua, niente allenamenti

Materapericolo contagio
Coronavirus, il sindaco di Matera chiude i parchi comunali

Foggiapericolo contagio
Coronavirus, il sindaco di Foggia chiude i parchi cittadini

Tarantopsicosi contagio
Coronavirus, Asl Taranto attua sanificazione Medicina dell’ospedale «SS. Annunziata»

Potenzacontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi in Basilicata: ora sono 10

Baril'emergenza
Coronavirus, ecco le misure adottate dalla Camera di commercio di Bari

BatL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus, pranzo di compleanno in ristorante a Sternatia: denunciati tutti i 30 commensali

Brindisicontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

Rome

Coronavirus: Stroll not banned but best to stay home - min

Dinner at friend's 'absolutely inadvisable' says Boccia

Rome, March 12 - Going for a stroll is not strictly banned by Italy's coronavirus lockdown norms but it's best to stay at home, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday. "I make an appeal, let's give a strong push to contain the contagion in these 15 days. The more we stay at home the better it is," he said. "We couldn't issue a norm banning going out for a turn around the building, for shopping, to walk the dog, but going to dinner at a friend's house is absolutely inadvisable. "You can go for a walk in the park but you place others in difficulty if you run. Best stay at home".

