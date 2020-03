Coronavirus:deaths in Italy pass 1,000 mark, 2,249 new cases

Rome, March 12 - The number of people to have died in Italy after contracting the coronavirus has now topped 1,000, at 1,016, 189 more than Wednesday, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Thursday. Some 12,839 people currently have the coronavirus in Italy, 2,249 more than Wednesday, and 1,258 people have recovered from COVID-19, up 213, he said. The total number people to have been infected in Italy, including those who have died and those who have recovered, has risen to 15,113. Some 6,896 are infected in Lombardy (1,133 more than Wednesday), 1,758 in Emilia-Romagna (+170), 1,297 in Veneto (+357), 554 in Piedmont (+74), 570 in Marche (+109), 352 in Tuscany (+38), 172 in Lazio (+47), 174 in Campania (+25), 243 in Liguria (+62), 148 in Friuli Venezia Giulia (+38), 111 in Sicily (+30), 98 in Puglia (+27), 102 in Trentino (+28), 78 in Abruzzo (+41), 62 in Umbria (+18), 16 in Molise (+0), 39 in Sardinia (+2), 26 in Valle d'Aosta (+7), 32 in Calabria (+15), 103 in Alto Adige (+28), and 8 in Basilicata (+0). As for the victims, there have been 744 in Lombardy (+127), 146 in Emilia Romagna, (+33), 32 in Veneto (+3), 26 in Piedmont (+5), 22 in Marche (+4), 5 in Tuscany (+4), 11 in Liguria (+3), one in Campania (+0), 9 in Lazio (+3), 8 in Friuli Venezia Giulia (+2), 5 in Puglia (+0), 2 in Abruzzo (+1), and one in Valle d'Aosta (+0). As for swabs, some 86,011 have ben taken, almost 60,000 of which in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.