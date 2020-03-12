ANSA/ Factbox: Italy's extended lockdown measures

Rome, March 12 - Even tougher lockdown measures kicked in in Italy on Thursday after Premier Giuseppe Conte announced late on Wednesday that all non-essential shops should close as part of the effort to contain the coronavirus. The measures are essentially an update to the previous decree that became effective on Tuesday, March 9, in which the government extended measures in place in the former 'red zones' of northern Italy, worst-hit by the deadly coronavirus, to the whole nation of over 60 million people. Pharmacies, supermarkets and stores selling food and other essential items, including hardware shops, are still allowed to open. Petrol stations, mechanics, news stands, tobacconists, plumbers, dry cleaners and laundromats can also continue operating, as well as public transport, banks, and funeral services. The new measures extend closures to services that in the previous decree were allowed to remain open until 6 pm, including cafes, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essentials like clothes. However, home delivery of goods and restaurant meals is still permitted. In all cases of businesses remaining open, patrons must respect a one-metre distance between people. The government is promoting the measures with the hashtag #IoRestoaCasa (I'm Staying Home), and is telling people to avoid all unnecessary travel except for essential work and health reasons and to buy provisions. All gatherings in public places are still banned, with sporting events not allowed. Schools and universities remain closed through April 3. Anyone travelling outside of their home will be subject to a police check, and if stopped, will be required to present a pre-printed self-certification in which they testify to their justified reason for leaving the home, and the reason must correspond to those permitted by the decree. Violations are punishable by arrest of up to three months or fines of up to 206 euros. However, certain activities are not subject to the restriction, such as exercising outdoors while maintaining the one-metre safety distance and walking the dog. No limitations were set on the transportation of goods. Workers have been advised, if possible, to work from home, take time off or take parental leave. Public offices remained open with administrative activities continuing regularly, although nearly all services are accessible online. There is an 'absolute ban' on travel for people under quarantine or who have tested positive for the virus. Anyone with a fever over 37.5 has been strongly advised to stay home, call their doctor and avoid contacts with other people.