Coronavirus: Biologist, 58, dies after refusing hospital

12 Marzo 2020
Caltanissetta, March 12 - A 58-year-old biologist employed by a Sicilian health body became the first coronavirus victim on the island Thursday after refusing to be hospitalized for almost a week. The man was admitted to an ER after a sudden attack of pneumonia but refused to be moved to an intensive care ward despite the insistence of doctors.
