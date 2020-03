Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss

Milan, March 12 - The Milan bourse closed 16.9% down Thursday with the FTSE-Mib index falling to 14,894 points in the biggest single-session drop since the index was created in 1998. The previous record, -12.4%, was set the day after the Brexit vote on June 24 2016. London closed 10.9% down, and Paris and Frankfurt both down 12.2%. Some 68 billion euros in value were lost on the Milan stock exchange on Thursday.