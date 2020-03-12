Coronavirus: Juve-Lyon, City-Real put off

Turin, March 12 - UEFA on Thursday postponed the Champions League ties between Juventus and Lyon and Manchester City and Real Madrid due to the coronavirus quarantine imposed on Juve and Real players. They were put off until further notice. Juve players are in isolation after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive. Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini has become the second Serie A player to test positive for the virus. AS Roma on Thursday asked UEFA to stop all European club competitions as soon as possible. Roma's statement came after its Europa League tie at Sevilla was postponed and ahead of a UEFA meeting Tuesday to discuss European soccer's response to the coronavirus emergency.