Coronavirus: Italy going through tough times - Trump

Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss
Washington
12 Marzo 2020
Washington, March 12 - United States President Donald Trump said Thursday "Italy is going through tough times (with the coronavirus)...but Germany is starting to have problems too". He was speaking as he welcomed Irish Premier Leo Varadkar into the oval Office.
