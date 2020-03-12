Rome Mayor Raggi hangs 'everything will be fine' banner

Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss
Rome
12 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 12 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi participated in a social media campaign on Thursday by hanging a banner reading "Everything Will Be Fine" from the city hall balcony facing the Roman Forum. Organisers are calling on families across Italy to write the phrase along with a rainbow on a banner or sheet and hang it from their balcony on Saturday, March 14, to "bring a moment of creativity and hope" amidst the coronavirus emergency.
