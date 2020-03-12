Giovedì 12 Marzo 2020 | 18:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss

Turin
Coronavirus: Juve-Lyon, City-Real put off

Caltanissetta
Coronavirus: Biologist, 58, dies after refusing hospital

Rome
>>>ANSA/ Factbox: Italy's extended lockdown measures

Rome
Rome Mayor Raggi hangs 'everything will be fine' banner

Washington
Coronavirus: Italy going through tough times - Trump

Milan
Milan bourse sheds 14%

Rome
We'll be there for Italy says Lagarde

Rome
Coronavirus: Rugani, Gabbiadini test positive

Rome
Coronavirus: 50 doctors infected in Bergamo province

Pontedera
Coronavirus: Man cited for coughing in cops' faces

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il Bari si adegua, niente allenamenti

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzacontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi in Basilicata: ora sono 10

Baril'emergenza
Coronavirus, ecco le misure adottate dalla Camera di commercio di Bari

BatL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

TarantoControlli del carabinieri
Taranto, aveva in casa una S.Barbara con armi e munizioni: arrestato 47enne

Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus, pranzo di compleanno in ristorante a Sternatia: denunciati tutti i 30 commensali

Foggiala protesta
Rivolta carcere Foggia: 107 detenuti trasferiti altrove, 6 evasi ancora ricercati

NewsweekL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, Zaza avvia raccolta fondi per ospedali di Policoro, Matera e Potenza

Brindisicontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

Rome

Possible to deviate from bond buying proportionate to stake

Rome, March 12 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday the ECB would "be there" to help Italy face the economic and financial fallout from the coronavirus emergency. She said the ECB's instruments were "available to Italy, we are working against fragmentation (of the eurozone), we will be there, there should be no doubt about that". She said that if necessary the central bank may deviate from the rule that lays down purchasing national bonds in proportion to the stake each country has in the ECB's capital. Lagarde earlier said the QE programme would be upped to 120 billion euros this year but did not cut interest rates and stopped short of saying the ECB would do "everything it takes", in predecessor Mario Draghi's words, to stem the virus emergency. Stocks dropped sharply after her intervention and the Italo-German bond spread spiked.

LE RUBRICHE

