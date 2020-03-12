Coronavirus: Man cited for coughing in cops' faces

Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, aveva in casa una S.Barbara con armi e munizioni: arrestato 47enne
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile. Al via un conto corrente unico per sostenere gli ospedali
Pontedera
12 Marzo 2020
Pontedera, March 12 - A 49-year-old Italian man was cited by police on Wednesday for an attack on public health after he "repeatedly and intentionally" coughed in the faces of police officers who had stopped him for a check in the centre of the town of Pontedera, in the province of Pisa. He was also cited for insulting a public official and not observing a measure by the authorities.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su