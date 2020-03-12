Giovedì 12 Marzo 2020 | 18:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss

Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Juve-Lyon, City-Real put off

Coronavirus: Juve-Lyon, City-Real put off

 
Caltanissetta
Coronavirus: Biologist, 58, dies after refusing hospital

Coronavirus: Biologist, 58, dies after refusing hospital

 
Rome
>>>ANSA/ Factbox: Italy's extended lockdown measures

>>>ANSA/ Factbox: Italy's extended lockdown measures

 
Rome
Rome Mayor Raggi hangs 'everything will be fine' banner

Rome Mayor Raggi hangs 'everything will be fine' banner

 
Washington
Coronavirus: Italy going through tough times - Trump

Coronavirus: Italy going through tough times - Trump

 
Milan
Milan bourse sheds 14%

Milan bourse sheds 14%

 
Rome
We'll be there for Italy says Lagarde

We'll be there for Italy says Lagarde

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rugani, Gabbiadini test positive

Coronavirus: Rugani, Gabbiadini test positive

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 50 doctors infected in Bergamo province

Coronavirus: 50 doctors infected in Bergamo province

 
Pontedera
Coronavirus: Man cited for coughing in cops' faces

Coronavirus: Man cited for coughing in cops' faces

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il Bari si adegua, niente allenamenti

Il Bari si adegua, niente allenamenti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzacontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi in Basilicata: ora sono 10

Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi in Basilicata: ora sono 10

 
Baril'emergenza
Coronavirus, ecco le misure adottate dalla Camera di commercio di Bari

Coronavirus, ecco le misure adottate dalla Camera di commercio di Bari

 
BatL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

 
TarantoControlli del carabinieri
Taranto, aveva in casa una S.Barbara con armi e munizioni: arrestato 47enne

Taranto, aveva in casa una S.Barbara con armi e munizioni: arrestato 47enne

 
Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus, pranzo di compleanno in ristorante a Sternatia: denunciati tutti i 30 commensali

Coronavirus, pranzo di compleanno in ristorante a Sternatia: denunciati tutti i 30 commensali

 
Foggiala protesta
Rivolta carcere Foggia: 107 detenuti trasferiti altrove, 6 evasi ancora ricercati

Rivolta carcere Foggia: 107 detenuti trasferiti altrove, 6 evasi ancora ricercati

 
NewsweekL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, Zaza avvia raccolta fondi per ospedali di Policoro, Matera e Potenza

Coronavirus, Zaza avvia raccolta fondi per ospedali di Policoro, Matera e Potenza

 
Brindisicontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

 

i più letti

Coronavirus in Puglia, salgono a 90 i contagiati: 9 casi in più a Foggia e Brindisi

Coronavirus, sesta vittima in Puglia: 90 i contagiati, dimesso e guarito «paziente 1» di Torricella

Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile

Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile. Al via un conto corrente unico per sostenere gli ospedali

Trani, pipistrelli essiccati «stesi» sul balcone

Trani, pipistrelli «stesi» sul balcone? No, ali di pollo

Coronavirus, esercito pronto se arriva epidemia in Puglia: ospedale da campo operativo in 48 ore

Coronavirus, esercito pronto se arriva epidemia in Puglia: ospedale da campo operativo in 48 ore

Coronavirus in Puglia, salgono a 65 i contagiati: 9 nuovi casi tra Bari, Bat, Foggia, Brindisi e Lecce

Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata

Rome

Coronavirus: 50 doctors infected in Bergamo province

Doctors' guild says three dead thus far, effective care at risk

Coronavirus: 50 doctors infected in Bergamo province

Rome, March 12 - A total of 50 doctors in the province of Bergamo have become infected with coronavirus as of Thursday, one of whom died in recent days, bringing the overall total of doctors who have died in Italy to three, said Filippo Anelli, president of Italy's federation of medical guilds (FNOMCEO), in a letter to Premier Giuseppe Conte. In the letter, Anelli asked the government to prevent patients from having unrestricted access to clinics in order to contain the spread of the virus, and said the "efficiency of care" is at risk.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati