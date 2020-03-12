Coronavirus: 50 doctors infected in Bergamo province

Rome, March 12 - A total of 50 doctors in the province of Bergamo have become infected with coronavirus as of Thursday, one of whom died in recent days, bringing the overall total of doctors who have died in Italy to three, said Filippo Anelli, president of Italy's federation of medical guilds (FNOMCEO), in a letter to Premier Giuseppe Conte. In the letter, Anelli asked the government to prevent patients from having unrestricted access to clinics in order to contain the spread of the virus, and said the "efficiency of care" is at risk.