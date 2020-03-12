Coronavirus: Rugani, Gabbiadini test positive

Rome, March 12 - Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini have become the first two Serie A players to test positive for the coronavirus. Rugani, 25, the first to test positive on Wednesday night, was on the bench for Juve's clash with Inter Sunday and at Lyon in the Champions League on February 26. Juve and Inter players have gone into isolation and Inter stopped all activity until further notice. Rugani said Thursday he was "well" and thanked all the doctors and nurses "fighting in the hospitals to face this emergency". The Bianconeri said "we are a team, come on Daniele!". Sources said Rugani had started showing the first symptoms on Tuesday. Juve's cross-city rivals Torino on Thursday also stopped training. Gabbiadini on Thursday also tested positive. Genoa club Samp said Gabbiadini had a few lines of fever but nothing more. "The club is activating all the procedures of isolation laid down by the rules," it said. Samp players and its recent opponents went into isolation.