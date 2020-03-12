Milan bourse sheds over 11%, bond spread goes over 260
Milan
12 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 12 - The Milan bourse shed more than 11% as a wave of panic selling hit Europe amid the coronavirus emergency on Thursday. London, Paris and Frankfurt all lost over 9% and New York was also over 9% down. The bond spread shot up to 266 points for the first time since June 2019, before dropping back to 245. The yield on the BTP rose to a nine-month high of 1.87%. Markets are increasingly jittery amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Italy hardest outside China. The spread closed Wednesday on 191. It has been seesawing since last week when the Italian coronavirus situation worsened significantly.
