Italy will benefit from new ECB moves - Lagarde

Milan bourse sheds over 11%, bond spread goes over 260
Rome
12 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 12 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that "Italy, its banks, its families, its firms, will benefit fully from all the instruments that I have just introduced" referring to an expansion of QE to 120 billion this year and a cut in TLTRO loan rates to -0.75% where appropriate. She was answering a question on Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri's expressed desire for "adequate intervention" to back Italian government moves against the coronavirus.
