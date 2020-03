Coronavirus: GPs ask to stop free public access to surgeries

Rome, March 12 - Italian GPs on Thursday asked Premier Giuseppe Conte to stop free access to their studios and to make it obligatory for patients to make an appointment. The request was contained in a letter from the head of the doctors guild federation FNOMCEO, Filippo Agnelli, to the premier, Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede and the president of the conference of Italian regions, Emilia Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini.