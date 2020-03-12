Milan bourse sheds 10%, bond spread shoots up to 250 points

Milan, March 12 - The Milan bourse shed 10% as a wave of panic selling hit Europe amid the coronavirus emergency on Thursday. London lost over 9% and Paris 11%. Italy's bond spread shot up to 250 points Thursday for the first time since June 2019. The yield on the 10-year BTP bond rose to a six-month high of 1.73%. Markets are increasingly jittery amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Italy hardest outside China. The spread closed Wednesday on 191.