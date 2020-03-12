Coronavirus: 7 arrested in Rome for breaking lockdown rules

Rome, March 12 - Seven people have been arrested and 43 cited in Rome and its province for breaking rules contained in the government's decree intensifying the lockdown for the coronavirus, sources said Thursday. The decree bans all non-essential movements apart from health, work and shopping reasons. It also shuts down shops apart from those selling necessities, such as food stores and pharmacies. People have to fill out a self-certification form if they are moving around. In practice, all of Italy is in total lockdown.