Letter bomb sent to ex-CasaPound member

Rome
12 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 12 - A letter bomb was sent to a former member of Rome-based neoFascist group CasaPound on Thursday. The bomb was addressed to Francesco Chiricozzi, a former militant with the group who has been sentenced to three years for rape in a first-instance trial. The package was intercepted at a sorting office at Ronciglione near Viterbo. It also bore the name of the defence lawyer for another man convicted of the sexual violence in a Viterbo pub, Riccardo Licci. There has been a spate of letter bombs from suspected anarchist groups in Italy recently.
