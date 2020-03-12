Giovedì 12 Marzo 2020 | 16:44

Milan
Milan bourse sheds over 11%, bond spread goes over 260

Rome
Coronavirus: GPs ask to stop free public access to surgeries

Rome
Coronavirus: Rugani, Gabbiadini test positive

Rome
Italy will benefit from new ECB moves - Lagarde

Rome
Coronavirus: metalworkers demand factories be closed

Milan
Milan bourse sheds 10%, bond spread shoots up to 250 points

Milan
Milan bourse sheds 10%

Rome
Skiing: Brignone becomes 1st Italian woman to win World Cup

Bologna
Murder suspected after man's body found

Rome
Letter bomb sent to ex-CasaPound member

Rome
Coronavirus: 7 arrested in Rome for breaking lockdown rules

serie C
Il Bari si adegua, niente allenamenti

BatL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

TarantoControlli del carabinieri
Taranto, aveva in casa una S.Barbara con armi e munizioni: arrestato 47enne

Barinel Barese
Giovinazzo, cc invitano persone a non sostare sulle panchine: «Siamo in emergenza»

Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus, pranzo di compleanno in ristorante a Sternatia: denunciati tutti i 30 commensali

Potenzacoronavirus
«Tutto chiuso»: a Potenza e Matera gente ugualmente in giro con la mascherina

Foggiala protesta
Rivolta carcere Foggia: 107 detenuti trasferiti altrove, 6 evasi ancora ricercati

NewsweekL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, Zaza avvia raccolta fondi per ospedali di Policoro, Matera e Potenza

Brindisicontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

Rome

Man convicted of rape in Viterbo

Letter bomb sent to ex-CasaPound member

Rome, March 12 - A letter bomb was sent to a former member of Rome-based neoFascist group CasaPound on Thursday. The bomb was addressed to Francesco Chiricozzi, a former militant with the group who has been sentenced to three years for rape in a first-instance trial. The package was intercepted at a sorting office at Ronciglione near Viterbo. It also bore the name of the defence lawyer for another man convicted of the sexual violence in a Viterbo pub, Riccardo Licci. There has been a spate of letter bombs from suspected anarchist groups in Italy recently.

