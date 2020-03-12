Murder suspected after man's body found

Bologna, March 12 - Murder is suspected after the body of a 33-year-old Nigerian man without a criminal record was found at the roadside on the Adriatica state highway at Monestirolo, a borgo of Ferrara, on Thursday. Police think the man may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped at the roadside. Injuries found on the body are compatible with a violent death, they said. An autopsy has been ordered.