Confindustria urges 'reopening' of Brenner Pass

Milan
12 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 12 - Italian industrial employers' group Confindustria on Thursday urged the government and the European Commission to take urgent action with the Austria government to reopen the Brenner Pass into Italy. Road traffic between Italy and Austria has been severely restricted after Vienna started running checks as the border due to the coronavirus emergency in northern Italy, although the Pass has not been completely closed. Confindustria said "an extraordinary and urgent intervention by the Commission is absolutely necessary to maintain the freedom of movement of persons and goods and to sanction Austria and any other member State that adopts measures that have nothing to do with the health emergency and which appear blatantly damaging and discriminatory, and seriously violate European treaties."
