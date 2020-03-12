Bourse plunge sharpens, spread climbs higher on ECB

Milan, March 12 - The Milan bourse's losses sharpened to 7.3% down and the bond spread surged to 228 points, from 191 at Wednesday's close, after the European Central Bank boosted its quantitative easing programme to 120 billion euros this year and launched a new LTRO 'maxi-loan' at 0,50%. London fell 6.8%, Paris 8% and Frankfurt 7%.