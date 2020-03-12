Coronavirus: Juve's Rugani is 1st Serie A player positive (8)

Bourse plunge sharpens, spread climbs higher on ECB
Rome, March 12 - Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the first Serie A player to test positive for the coronavirus. Rugani, 25, was on the bench for Juve's clash with Inter Sunday and at Lyon in the Champions League on February 26. Juve and Inter players have gone into isolation and Inter stopped all activity until further notice. Rugani said Thursday he was "well" and thanked all the doctors and nurses "fighting in the hospitals to face this emergency". The Bianconeri said "we are a team, come on Daniele!". Sources said Rugani had started showing the first symptoms on Tuesday. Juve's cross-city rivals Torino on Thursday also stopped training.
