Coronavirus: Smog drops in northern Italy

Bourse plunge sharpens, spread climbs higher on ECB
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, dimesso «paziente 1» di Torricella. 90 contagi, in arrivo 500mila dispositivi di protezione
Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile. Al via un conto corrente unico per sostenere gli ospedali
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Rome
12 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 12 - Smog has dropped in northern Italy after almost a month of coronavirus restrictions, according to the latest satellite images. The levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollution marker, are clearly down in the new images from the Sentinel 5 satellite of Europe's Copernicus Programme, run by the European Commission and the European Space Agency. The photos were published on Twitter by Santiago Gassò, a researcher at the University of Washington and NASA.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su