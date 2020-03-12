Pray for the authorities, they are often alone says pope

Vatican city, March 12 - Pope Francis on Thursday said the faithful should pray for authorities which "often feel alone and not understood" amid the coronavirus emergency. Speaking at Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican, Francis said "let us keep praying together, in this time of pandemic, for the sick, the relatives, the parents with children at home... but above all I would like to ask you to pray for the authorities: they must decide and they often decide on measures that people don't like. "And often, authorities feel alone, not understood. "Let us pray for our rulers who must take decisions on these measures: may they feel accompanied by the prayers of the people".