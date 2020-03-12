Coronavirus: Get used to a long war says top official (7)

Rome, March 12 - Italians should get used to a long war against the coronavirus, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi told Italian TV on Thursday. Ricciardi, who is also a member of the World Health Organization's executive council, told Agorà that "we should start getting used to a long war". He noted that the SARS pandemic, which was less contagious, "ended in May-June. "This is much more contagious than SARS and I have the impression that, if we are lucky and all work together, we should get through to the summer." "That's when we should be able to return to normal life," he said. Italy is in lockdown with all commercial activities, except for essential shops such as food stores and pharmacies, shut to help contain the spread of the virus.