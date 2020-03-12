Giovedì 12 Marzo 2020 | 13:01

Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, ennesimo pari a Catanzaro nel posticipo serie C. Vivarini: «Mi dispiace, volevamo vincere»

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Juve's Rugani is first Serie A player positive (7)

Juve and Inter players in isolation

Coronavirus: Juve's Rugani is first Serie A player positive (7)

Rome, March 12 - Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the first Serie A player to test positive for the coronavirus. Rugani, 25, was on the bench for Juve's clash with Inter Sunday and at Lyon in the Champions League on February 26. Juve and Inter players have gone into isolation and Inter stopped all activity until further notice. Rugani said Thursday he was "well" and thanked all the doctors and nurses "fighting in the hospitals to face this emergency". Sources said Rugani had started showing the first symptoms on Tuesday. Torino on Thursday stopped training too. Serie A has been suspended along with all domestic sport in Italy because of COVID-19.

