Coronavirus: Juve's Rugani is first Serie A player positive (7)

Rome
12 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 12 - Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the first Serie A player to test positive for the coronavirus. Rugani, 25, was on the bench for Juve's clash with Inter Sunday and at Lyon in the Champions League on February 26. Juve and Inter players have gone into isolation and Inter stopped all activity until further notice. Rugani said Thursday he was "well" and thanked all the doctors and nurses "fighting in the hospitals to face this emergency". Sources said Rugani had started showing the first symptoms on Tuesday. Torino on Thursday stopped training too. Serie A has been suspended along with all domestic sport in Italy because of COVID-19.
