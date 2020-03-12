Coronavirus: Italy intensifies lockdown measures

Skiing: Brignone becomes 1st Italian woman to win World Cup
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile. Al via un conto corrente unico per sostenere gli ospedali
Coronavirus in Puglia, salgono a 90 i contagiati: solo oggi 25 casi accertati. In arrivo 500mila dispositivi per la protezione individuale
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Rome
12 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 12 - Even tougher lockdown measures kicked in in Italy on Thursday after Premier Giuseppe Conte announced late on Wednesday that all non-essential shops should close as part of the effort to contain the coronavirus. That means cafes, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essentials like clothes all had their shutters down. Pharmacies, supermarkets and stores selling food and other essential items, including hardware shops, were allowed to open. Petrol stations, mechanics, news stands, tobacconists, plumbers can continue operating as well as public transport and banks.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su