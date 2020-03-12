Skiing: Brignone becomes 1st Italian woman to win World Cup

Rome, March 11 - Federica Brignone has become the first Italian woman to win the overall World Cup. Brignone lifted the title after this weekend's races at Aare in Sweden were cancelled for the coronavirus. Brignone has also won the giant slalom World Cup due to the 'freezing' of the current standings, after earlier winning the combined World Cup. "I'm proud of reaching this result in such a difficult time for Italy and I hope I have brought a smile to our country" amid the coronavirus emergency, she said. Milan-born Brignone, 29, already has one world championship silver medal and one Olympic bronze.