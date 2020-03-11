Di Maio says 7 bn in aid going to business,4 bn for exports

Coronavirus cases up by over 2,000, deaths reach 827
Rome, March 11 - The government's new 25 billion coronavirus package includes seven billion euros for Italian businesses at home and four billion to boost exports and internationalization, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. The package also includes stopping mortgages and taxes for private individuals and companies, he said. Di Maio said that some countries had closed their borders to Italy but Italy would get through the emergency. "Some countries are closing their borders, that's true, but we're not standing back and just watching. We have put many crises behind us, and we will overcome this one too".
