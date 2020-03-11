Mercoledì 11 Marzo 2020 | 19:19

Rome
Coronavirus cases up by over 2,000, deaths reach 827

Milan
Milan bourse closes see-saw session slightly up

Rome
Di Maio says 7 bn in aid going to business,4 bn for exports

Rome
Coronavirus: WHO praises Italy as it declares pandemic

Rome
Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts

Brussels
We're all Italians says von der Leyen

Rome
UEFA puts off Sevilla-Roma, Inter-Getafe

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan bishop prays on top of Duomo

Milan
Coronavirus: Our model works says Codogno mayor

Rome
Country is solid, now stop epidemic - Gualtieri (5)

Rovigo
Coronavirus: Friars test positive, appeal to confessed

Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

PotenzaLa decisione
Coronavirus, chiude Fca Melfi. I sindacati: «Scelta opportuna»

BariL'idea
Bari, il Demodé lancia l'iniziativa: #lamusicanonsiferma: al via un social party

NewsweekL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, Zaza avvia raccolta fondi per ospedali di Policoro, Matera e Potenza

Brindisicontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

FoggiaIl caso
Covid 19, 21enne foggiano denunciato: era in auto senza motivo

Tarantola decisione
Mittal Taranto, licenziato l'operaio che filmò il lavoratore «dimenticato» sul tetto

Batla scoperta
Trani, pipistrelli essiccati «stesi» sul balcone

LecceNel salento
Xylella, firmato decreto interministeriale: in arrivo 300 milioni di euro

Rome

Coronavirus: WHO praises Italy as it declares pandemic

Adhanom says he hopes to see effects soon

Rome, March 11 - World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Italy's approach to the coronavirus on Wednesday as he declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. "WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," Adhanom said. "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic". In a briefing in Geneva he said that the organisation is "encouraged by the aggressive measures adopted by Italy" and that it hopes "they have an effect in the coming days".

