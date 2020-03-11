Coronavirus: WHO praises Italy as it declares pandemic

Coronavirus cases up by over 2,000, deaths reach 827
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile. Al via un conto corrente unico per sostenere gli ospedali
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Rome
11 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 11 - World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Italy's approach to the coronavirus on Wednesday as he declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. "WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," Adhanom said. "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic". In a briefing in Geneva he said that the organisation is "encouraged by the aggressive measures adopted by Italy" and that it hopes "they have an effect in the coming days".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su