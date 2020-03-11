Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts

Rome, March 11 - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday wrote to Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella saying China supported Italy's efforts against the coronavirus, the Chinese embassy in Rome said. "President Xi Jinping writes to President Mattarella: the Chinese government and people firmly support Italy's efforts, furnishing collaboration to fight the epidemic. Humanity is a community with a shared future and we must work together! #GoChinaand Italy", it said in a tweet. Foreign Minister Luigi DI Maio said Tuesday that China was set to send specialist doctors to help Italy tackle the coronavirus emergency. It was emerged earlier on Tuesday that over two million face masks and some 1,000 pulmonary ventilators are set to reach Italy from China under contracts about to be signed, after a phone call between Di Maio and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Tuesday. Di Maio told RAI television on Tuesday that "specialist doctors who faced the first peak of the coronavirus" would come from China along with the masks and ventilators. "Our doctors don't need anyone to teach them their job, but the Chinese doctors were the first (to treat the virus) and they can bring their experience," he said.