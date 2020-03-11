We're all Italians says von der Leyen

Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Brussels
11 Marzo 2020
Brussels, March 11 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday published a video message in Italian saying "we are all Italians". "Dear Italians, at this difficult moment, I want to tell you that you are not alone. "In Europe we are following what you are doing with concern but also with profound respect and admiration. "Italy is part of Europe, and Europe is suffering with Italy. "At this moment in Europe we are all Italians."
