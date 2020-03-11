UEFA puts off Sevilla-Roma, Inter-Getafe

Rome, March 11 - UEFA on Wednesday put off Thursday's Europea League ties between Sevilla and Roma and Inter and Getafe due to Spain's restrictions on travel between Italy and Spain. "As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow, 12 March 2020," UEFA said. "• Sevilla FC (Spain) - AS Roma (Italy) "• FC Internazionale (Italy) - Getafe CF (Spain). "Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course".