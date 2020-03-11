Coronavirus: Milan bishop prays on top of Duomo

Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts
Milan
11 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 11 - Milan Archbishop Mario Delpini on Wednesday climbed to the Duomo's rooftop terrace to pray to the Madonnina statue of Mary, the symbol of the city, to protect it and all Milanese during the coronavirus epidemic. The bishop said he had asked the Madonna for "special intercession".
