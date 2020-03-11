Coronavirus: Our model works says Codogno mayor

Milan, March 11 - The 'Codogno model' of shutting down travel into and out of the Lombard town at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak works and may provide a model for the rest of the country, Mayor Francesco Passerini told ANSA Wednesday. There have been calls by Lombardy to shut down shops and public transport as part of the effort, upping restrictions. Passerini said reports that there were no fresh infections in Codogno Tuesday should be "taken very cautiously because we will have to see the trend of the next few days".