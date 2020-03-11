Country is solid, now stop epidemic - Gualtieri (5)

Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts
11 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 11 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told the Senate Wednesday that Italy was "solid" and would be able to stop the coronavirus epidemic. "It would not be serious to make forecasts on the economy, but certainly the most effective response is to stop the epidemic," he said. "The country is solid and it is in the most difficult moments that Italians are capable of uniting. "It will happen again this time".
