Mercoledì 11 Marzo 2020 | 17:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts

Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts

 
Brussels
We're all Italians says von der Leyen

We're all Italians says von der Leyen

 
Rome
UEFA puts off Sevilla-Roma, Inter-Getafe

UEFA puts off Sevilla-Roma, Inter-Getafe

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Milan bishop prays on top of Duomo

Coronavirus: Milan bishop prays on top of Duomo

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Our model works says Codogno mayor

Coronavirus: Our model works says Codogno mayor

 
Rome
Country is solid, now stop epidemic - Gualtieri (5)

Country is solid, now stop epidemic - Gualtieri (5)

 
Rovigo
Coronavirus: Friars test positive, appeal to confessed

Coronavirus: Friars test positive, appeal to confessed

 
Rome
Coronavirus: No more getting on Rome buses at front

Coronavirus: No more getting on Rome buses at front

 
Parma
Coronavirus: Fake news on Parma 'disinfestation from air'

Coronavirus: Fake news on Parma 'disinfestation from air'

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Austria, Slovenia start checks at Italian border

Coronavirus:Austria, Slovenia start checks at Italian border

 
Savona
Coronavirus: Funeral homes refuse to take body

Coronavirus: Funeral homes refuse to take body

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-Commento
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, ennesimo pari a Catanzaro nel posticipo serie C. Vivarini: «Mi dispiace, volevamo vincere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisicontagio
Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

Coronavirus, altri 2 positivi nel Brindisino, a Francavilla Fontana e Mesagne

 
PotenzaL'emergenza
Coronavirus, Regione Basilicata: sostegno a imprese e lavoratori

Coronavirus, Regione Basilicata: sostegno a imprese e lavoratori

 
BariLe indagini
Donna barese muore in crociera in Sri Lanka: la Procura ordina tampone Covid 19

Donna barese muore in crociera in Sri Lanka: la Procura ordina tampone Covid 19

 
FoggiaIl caso
Covid 19, 21enne foggiano denunciato: era in auto senza motivo

Covid 19, 21enne foggiano denunciato: era in auto senza motivo

 
Tarantola decisione
Mittal Taranto, licenziato l'operaio che filmò il lavoratore «dimenticato» sul tetto

Mittal Taranto, licenziato l'operaio che filmò il lavoratore «dimenticato» sul tetto

 
Batla scoperta
Trani, pipistrelli essiccati «stesi» sul balcone

Trani, pipistrelli essiccati «stesi» sul balcone

 
LecceNel salento
Xylella, firmato decreto interministeriale: in arrivo 300 milioni di euro

Xylella, firmato decreto interministeriale: in arrivo 300 milioni di euro

 
MateraIl virus
Coronavirus Basilicata, 699 persone rientrate dal Nord. Azzerate visite nei Sassi

Coronavirus Basilicata, 699 persone rientrate dal Nord. Azzerate visite nei Sassi. Salgono a 8 i contagi

 

i più letti

Coronavirus in Puglia, salgono a 65 i contagiati: 9 nuovi casi tra Bari, Bat, Foggia, Brindisi e Lecce

Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata

Coronavirus, circa 8mila malati e 463 morti. I guariti sono 724.I dati di Puglia e Basilicata

Coronavirus, quarto morto in Puglia, 56 contagiati. Circa 8mila casi in tutta Italia

Emergenza Coronavirus Bari, le lacrime del sindaco Decaro davanti ai bar chiusi

Emergenza Coronavirus Bari, le lacrime del sindaco Decaro davanti ai bar chiusi

Trani, pipistrelli essiccati «stesi» sul balcone

Trani, pipistrelli essiccati «stesi» sul balcone

Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile

Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile. Al via un conto corrente unico per sostenere gli ospedali

Rome

Country is solid, now stop epidemic - Gualtieri (5)

Italians will unite again says econ min

Country is solid, now stop epidemic - Gualtieri (5)

Rome, March 11 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told the Senate Wednesday that Italy was "solid" and would be able to stop the coronavirus epidemic. "It would not be serious to make forecasts on the economy, but certainly the most effective response is to stop the epidemic," he said. "The country is solid and it is in the most difficult moments that Italians are capable of uniting. "It will happen again this time".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati