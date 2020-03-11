Coronavirus: Friars test positive, appeal to confessed

Xi writes to Mattarella, says we back Italy's efforts
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Rovigo
11 Marzo 2020
Rovigo, March 11 - Four friars at a northern Italian convent have tested positive for coronavirus and their community has launched an appeal to all those who were confessed by them recently to contact local health authorities. The friars heard confessions at the Franciscan convent of Lendinara near Rovigo on March 7, having earlier been elsewhere. The community of 20 religious is now in self-isolation.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su