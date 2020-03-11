Coronavirus: No more getting on Rome buses at front
Rome, March 11 - Getting on Rome buses at the front will be banned from Monday amid the coronavirus emergency, transport company ATAC said Wednesday. "It will only be possible to board through the rear doors," it said. ATAC said it wanted to protect passengers and drivers.
