Coronavirus: Funeral homes refuse to take body

Savona
11 Marzo 2020
Savona, March 11 - A number of funeral homes in and around Savona recently refused to transport the body of an elderly Cremona woman who died with the coronavirus late last month. Savona prosecutors have opened a probe into the case, which took place after she died on February 29. The woman, who died of cardiac arrest, was eventually buried.
