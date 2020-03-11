Coronavirus:Austria, Slovenia start checks at Italian border

Rome, March 11 - Austria reintroduced checks ay the Italian border on Wednesday, calling it a temporary measure, after a series of decrees were signed on Tuesday evening regarding the coronavirus emergency, while Slovenia has begun checks at its border with Italy too. In Slovenia, citizens and permanent or temporary legal residents are allowed to enter the country, while others will be allowed to enter only if they have a medical certificate showing they tested negative for Covid-19 no more than three days prior. A European Commission spokesperson told ANSA on Wednesday that EU member states must "evaluate whether reintroducing internal border checks is useful in the current context or whether other measures could be more appropriate, also considering the incubation period of the virus", adding that "any action must be coordinated". German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a press conference Wednesday that European borders should remain open. A number of other EU countries have suspended air and sea connections to Italy, including Spain, Malta and Portugal. Several airlines, such as Ryanair, Easyjet and British Airways, have stopped flights to and from Italy too.