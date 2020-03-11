Coronavirus: Fake news on Parma 'disinfestation from air'

Coronavirus: No more getting on Rome buses at front
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus, Bari totem elettronici per regolare gli accessi negli uffici penali
i più letti
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Parma
11 Marzo 2020
Parma, March 11 - Thousands of phones in Parma we re bombarded Wednesday with a fake news message about the city being "disinfested from the air" Wednesday night. Parma residents were told to bring in their laundry and any animals that were out and about. The message was verified as false but continued to spread with additional info on the products to be sprayed onto the city, including disinfectant, DDT and bleach.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su