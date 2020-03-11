Coronavirus: Fake news on Parma 'disinfestation from air'

Parma, March 11 - Thousands of phones in Parma we re bombarded Wednesday with a fake news message about the city being "disinfested from the air" Wednesday night. Parma residents were told to bring in their laundry and any animals that were out and about. The message was verified as false but continued to spread with additional info on the products to be sprayed onto the city, including disinfectant, DDT and bleach.