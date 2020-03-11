Coronavirus: seven cited for being outside with no reason

Coronavirus: No more getting on Rome buses at front
11 Marzo 2020
Crotone, March 11 - Police have filed complaints to prosecutors against seven people in Crotone for walking around the city without any justifiable reason, in violation of the government's decree on the coronavirus emergency. Just south of Crotone in the town of Isola di Capo Rizzuto, police filed a complaint against a 61-year-old betting centre owner for keeping his business open, in violation of the decree.
