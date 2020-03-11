Coronavirus: M5S vote to donate 3 mn from MPs' salaries

Coronavirus: No more getting on Rome buses at front
Rome
11 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 11 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have voted to donate three million euros to the civil protection department for the coronavirus emergency. The donation will come out of the money the M5S members pay back out of their parliamentary salaries, as part of a policy of refusing perks. Voting on their online platform, 97.5% of M5S members approved the proposal.
