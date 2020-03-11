Italy should be able to spend on healthcare, Merkel says

Berlin, March 11 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a press conference Wednesday that the EU Stability Pact must be used with flexibility, and that regarding the coronavirus, "one can't tell Italy in this situation that it mustn't invest in its healthcare system; it's clear that spending on this must take precedence". Merkel said the EU shouldn't isolate itself, so that its member states' healthcare systems don't fall into an emergency situation, and European borders should remain open. On Tuesday, Austria imposed tight border restrictions on people entering from Italy in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.