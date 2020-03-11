Coronavirus: next 2 wks crucial to grasp trend- ISS expert

Rome, March 11 - The next two weeks will be crucial in understanding the progress of the coronavirus, the head of the infectious disease department of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), Gianni Rezza, said on Wednesday. He added that it was too soon to gauge the effects of travel restrictions across Italy. Rezza said he expected a further rise in cases this week, and not a fall. Meanwhile health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Lombardy's request to 'close everything' including shops and hotels "makes sense" but not for the rest of the country. "But it can be evaluated if the situation were to change," he added.