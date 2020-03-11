Coronavirus: Man spits at doctor, nurse in Naples
Naples
11 Marzo 2020
Naples, March 11 - A man waiting for a coronavirus swab in a Naples hospital on Tuesday night lost patience, had a fit, ripped off his mask and spat at a doctor and nurse, sources said Wednesday. The man had presented at the Cotugno Hospital with symptoms of fever. The doctor and nurse were placed into quarantine and the emergency room was evacuated and sanitized.
