Soccer: Atalanta storm into Champions League

Coronavirus: Man spits at doctor, nurse in Naples
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Rome
11 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 11 - Atalanta progressed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with an 8-4 aggregate win over Valencia in the last 16. Having won the first leg at the San Siro 4-1 last month, the Bergamo side came from behind to beat the Spaniards 4-3 in Valencia Tuesday night. Slovenia forward Josip Ilicic scored all four of Atalanta's goals. He now has 21 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season. The free-scoring Bergamaschi have a total of 86 goals in Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Champions League.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su