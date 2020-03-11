Soccer: Atalanta storm into Champions League

Rome, March 11 - Atalanta progressed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with an 8-4 aggregate win over Valencia in the last 16. Having won the first leg at the San Siro 4-1 last month, the Bergamo side came from behind to beat the Spaniards 4-3 in Valencia Tuesday night. Slovenia forward Josip Ilicic scored all four of Atalanta's goals. He now has 21 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season. The free-scoring Bergamaschi have a total of 86 goals in Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Champions League.