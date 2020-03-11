Coronavirus:Tough times, I'm close to those suffering - pope

Vatican City, March 11 - Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience Wednesday that "I am at the side of the people who are suffering in this such a difficult moment" in the coronavirus emergency. "At this time I would like to address all the sick with the virus, who are suffering illness, and the many suffering because of the uncertainty on their illness. "I give my heartfelt thanks to the hospital staff, doctors, nurses, and volunteers. "I thanks all Christians, and the men and women of good will, who are praying all united in this moment, whatever the religious tradition they belong to". The audience was livestreamed from the library of the Apostolic Palace, to avoid the large gatherings of people that usually fill St Peter's Square.