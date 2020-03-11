Coronavirus: GDP will fall for at least 2 months - Gualtieri

Coronavirus: Man spits at doctor, nurse in Naples
Rome
11 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 11 - Italian GDP will fall for "at least a couple of months" due to the coronavirus emergency, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday. "A fall in GDP for at least a couple of months, no matter what measures are taken, is to be hypothesized," he told the House and Senate budget committees. "Estimates are still premature but there are risks of a significant fall in GDP," he stressed. He said Italy may breach the EU deficit limit of 3% of GDP, "depending on the use of resources", and the government would ask to raise the deficit target by 1.1% of GDP. "Extra deficit spending will not jeopardize the accounts," he said. Gualtieri said the government may halt home mortgage and loan repayments for the duration of the emergency.
