Coronavirus: GDP will fall for at least 2 months - Gualtieri

Rome, March 11 - Italian GDP will fall for "at least a couple of months" due to the coronavirus emergency, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday. "A fall in GDP for at least a couple of months, no matter what measures are taken, is to be hypothesized," he told the House and Senate budget committees. "Estimates are still premature but there are risks of a significant fall in GDP," he stressed. He said Italy may breach the EU deficit limit of 3% of GDP, "depending on the use of resources", and the government would ask to raise the deficit target by 1.1% of GDP. "Extra deficit spending will not jeopardize the accounts," he said. Gualtieri said the government may halt home mortgage and loan repayments for the duration of the emergency.